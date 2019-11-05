Maha impasse: Shiv Sena may get NCP's support, Congress not sure as BJP adopts wait and watch mode, say Sources

Amid BJP-Shiv Sena fight over '50-50 formula' over new government formation in Maharashtra, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by party chief Sharad Pawar is planning to support the latter party.

Sharad Pawar on Monday met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi and discussed the situation in Maharashtra.

As per sources, NCP is thinking of backing a Shiv Sena government minus the BJP in Maharashtra as both (Shiv Sena and BJP are stuck upon the 50-50 formula) delaying the new government formation.

While NCP seems to be in favour of backing Shiv Sena, Congress isn't due to the ideological differences with the latter party.

Together Shiv Sena and NPC lack the required numbers to form the government and without support from the Congress party, it would become a tough task if Sena-NCP comes forward to form the government.

Sharad Pawar is expected to meet party MLAs in Mumbai today to further discuss on the government formation with Shiv Sena, however, nothing is confirmed at the moment.

Devendra Fadnavis is also likely to meet BJP's core group on the new government formation and on meeting with Shiv Sena to end the impasse.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday once again reiterated that chief minister will be from Shiv Sena only. The face and politics of Maharashtra is changing, you will see. What you call 'hungama' (commotion), is not 'hungama', but the fight for justice and rights, victory will be ours."

Fadnavis on Monday said that he is confident that the government will be formed soon in Maharashtra. He said, "I don't want to comment on anything anyone is saying regarding the government formation. All I want to say is that the govt will be formed soon, I am confident."

BJP, which appeared as the single largest party in the recently held Assembly Elections in Maharashtra, has said that its doors are open for talks with Shiv Sena.

According to the sources, BJP has a total of 121 MLAs, including independents and leaders from other smaller parties. The party is unlikely to form a minority government.

Last week, Fadnavis had said that there was no agreement on 50:50 formula ahead of the assembly elections as the Shiv Sena has been claiming.

"We are going to form the government. It will be a stable government. There was no agreement like 50:50 formula. Our party president (Amit Shah) has confirmed nothing has been decided on CM post to Shiv Sena. No formula is decided yet," the BJP leader had said while speaking to reporters at his residence.

The party is, however, ready for giving ministerial berths to Shiv Sena, including the position of Deputy Chief Minister.

BJP is hoping that the deadlock will be resolved by November 8, a day before the last day of government formation in the state.