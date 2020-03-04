Maha district's Women's Day campaign gives school girls chance to act as 'collector for a day'

A Maharashtra district is giving school girls an opportunity to act as 'collector for a day' as part of its Women's Day campaign.

The initiative, with an aim to boost their confidence and motivate them to perform better, is being taken up by the Buldhana district administration.

Buldhana Collector Suman Chandra said the initiative will also make the girls aware about the functioning of the administration and how it tackles social and other issues, PTI reported.

"As part of the initiative, bright and meritorious girls of the zilla parishad schools are being given an opportunity to be the collector for a day and sit on the chair to have a first-hand experience of governance," Chandra was quoted as saying by PTI.

This would also give a chance to the girls to decide what changes they would like to bring in society, if given such an opportunity, she said.

"The idea is to make the girls feel confident and more inspired towards their goal as well as motivate other girls around them to perform better and shatter the glass ceiling," she added.

The collector said it is an indicative collectorship wherein they will get to experience the day with a new perspective.

It is basically sowing ideas in their mind, she added.

On Wednesday, Maria, a Class 9 student from a zilla parishad school in Malkapur taluka, attended a census meeting to understand how the census is conducted.

She will oversee the training programme of census activities, Chandra said, adding that it will provide them exposure towards governance and administration.

Earlier, Poonam Deshmukh, a Class 8 student from Padoli zilla parishad school, acted as collector and oversaw the administrative work.

Chandra said Deshmukh interacted with media, participated in the 'Lokshahi Din' (Democracy day) and took stock of the unseasonal rainfall in the district.

(With agencies)