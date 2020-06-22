Search icon
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits Mizoram; PM Modi, Amit Shah assure support to CM Zoramthanga

The National Centre for Seismology said that the depth of the quake was 20 km while the coordinates of the epicentre are 23.22 (latitude) and 93.24 (longitude).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 22, 2020, 12:10 PM IST

An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale, occurred near Champhai, Mizoram at 4.10 AM on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

Following the news of the earthquake, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and assured him all possible support in the wake of the earthquake which hit the state. "Spoke to the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Zoramthanga Ji on the situation in the wake of the earthquake there. Assured all possible support from the Centre," a tweet by the Prime Minister read.

 

 

Soon after the Prime Minister's tweet, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, too, on Monday said that he was praying for everyone's safety and well being in Mizoram after an earthquake hit the state.

The Home Minister also said that he has spoken to Chief Minister Zoramthanga and assured him of all possible help from the Centre in the wake of the earthquake."I have spoken to Zoramthangaji, Chief Minister of Mizoram, to review the situation after the earthquake tremors in the state. I assured him all possible support from the central government. Praying for everyone`s safety and well-being," Shah's tweet read.

 

 

Elaborating on the details of the earthquake, the National Centre for Seismology said that the depth of the quake was 20 km while the coordinates of the epicentre are 23.22 (latitude) and 93.24 (longitude).

"An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale, occurred 27 km south-southwest of Champhai, Mizoram at 04:10:52 (IST) today," said the NCS.

Speaking about the disaster, Chief Minister of Mizoram, Zoramthanga, said, "Two earthquakes rocked Mizoram within 12 hours. Damage assessment has been undertaken by the concerned MLA and district administration. Fortunately, no casualties reported so far. Thanking the Prime Minister and the Home Minister for their assurance of support."

Although further details are awaited, tremors were felt in the north-east for the second consecutive day. On Sunday, a quake of magnitude 5.1 on the Richter scale, occurred 25 km east-northeast of Aizawl, Mizoram at 4.16 pm.

 

(With ANI inputs)

