Magnitude 4.6 earthquakes jolts Joshimath in Uttarakhand and Diglipur in Andaman

Updated: Sep 11, 2021, 10:05 AM IST

Recently, medium to low-intensity earthquakes have been witnessed in several parts of India including Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand has been at the receiving end of natural calamities. On Saturday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale hit Uttarakhand's Joshimath, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

As of now, there are no reports of loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 11-09-2021, 05:58:31 IST, Lat: 30.43 & Long: 79.26, Depth: 5.0 Km, Location: 31km WSW of Joshimath, Uttarakhand," NCS said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, another earthquake of magnitude 4.5 occurred today around 8:50 am at 137km North of Diglipur in Andaman and Nicobar, National Center for Seismology said.

No loss of life or damage to property has been reported from there. More details are awaited.