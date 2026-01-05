Magh Mela 2026: Good news for pilgrims as Indian Railways offers extra...at Prayagraj Railway station, check details

Athiya Shetty's forged signature, fake Arshad Warsi's...: How Ex-Hari media network manager, associates pulled off Rs 1.41 crore scam
Indian Railways has added temporary train stops at Prayag, Rambagh, and Jhunsi stations during Magh Mela 2026 in Prayagraj to help millions of pilgrims travel comfortably, with improved facilities and reduced crowding.
The Magh Mela 2026 is happening in Prayagraj, and millions of devotees are coming to take holy baths. In order to facilitate the movement of devotees, Indian Railways has set up provisional train stoppages at the stations adjacent to the mela venue, which is a great help. The devotees will be able to reach the festival more comfortably and avoid the overcrowded main stations because of these stoppages.
During the Magh Mela, these trains will stop at Prayag station for about 2 minutes:
These temporary stops are available from January 1 to February 20, 2026, during the Magh Mela period.
To make the visit more convenient, the Railways has organised to have some trains stop at Rambagh and Jhunsi stations, which are nearer to the mela site. In order to ensure safe and pleasant travelling, neighbouring stations have undergone alterations such as new waiting areas, food stalls and drinking water facilities.
Magh Mela is a big festival that draws millions of religious people from all over India. To make sure the pilgrims do not face any problems and can reach the festival, the Indian Railways has made arrangements such as temporary stops, diversions, and extra facilities. Thus, the pilgrims coming to Prayagraj for Magh Mela 2026 will have their travel easier and more convenient due to these arrangements.