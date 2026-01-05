FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Magh Mela 2026: Good news for pilgrims as Indian Railways offers extra...at Prayagraj Railway station, check details

Indian Railways has added temporary train stops at Prayag, Rambagh, and Jhunsi stations during Magh Mela 2026 in Prayagraj to help millions of pilgrims travel comfortably, with improved facilities and reduced crowding.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jan 05, 2026, 02:32 PM IST

Magh Mela 2026: Good news for pilgrims as Indian Railways offers extra...at Prayagraj Railway station, check details
The Magh Mela 2026 is happening in Prayagraj, and millions of devotees are coming to take holy baths. In order to facilitate the movement of devotees, Indian Railways has set up provisional train stoppages at the stations adjacent to the mela venue, which is a great help. The devotees will be able to reach the festival more comfortably and avoid the overcrowded main stations because of these stoppages.

Temporary train stops at Prayag station:

During the Magh Mela, these trains will stop at Prayag station for about 2 minutes:

  • 12669 Chennai-Chhapra Express: 02:28 to 02:30
  • 22434 Anand Vihar Terminal-Ghazipur City Express: 04:28 to 04:30
  • 12165 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Gorakhpur Express: 04:43 to 04:45
  • 11055 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Gorakhpur Express: 09:03 to 09:05
  • 11059 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Chhapra Express: 09:03 to 09:05
  • 18205 Durg-Nautanwa Express: 11:18 to 11:20
  • 22550 Prayagraj Junction-Gorakhpur Express: 15:28 to 15:30
  • 11071 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Ballia Express: 16:28 to 16:30
  • 22584 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Chhapra Express: 18:34 to 18:36
  • 22468 Gandhinagar Capital-Varanasi Express: 20:48 to 20:50
  • 22613 Rameswaram-Ayodhya Cantt Express: 22:56 to 22:58
  • 22969 Okha-Varanasi Express: 23:23 to 23:25
  • 14231 Prayagraj Sangam-Basti Express: 05:07 to 05:09
  • 22549 Gorakhpur-Prayagraj Junction Express: 22:58 (overnight)
  • 14232 Basti-Prayagraj Sangam Express: 09:36 to 09:38

These temporary stops are available from January 1 to February 20, 2026, during the Magh Mela period.

To make the visit more convenient, the Railways has organised to have some trains stop at Rambagh and Jhunsi stations, which are nearer to the mela site. In order to ensure safe and pleasant travelling, neighbouring stations have undergone alterations such as new waiting areas, food stalls and drinking water facilities.

Also read: Who is Ayaan Agnihotri? Salman Khan's nephew, got engaged to Tina Rijhwani, know more about his family, career

Why are these changes important:

Magh Mela is a big festival that draws millions of religious people from all over India. To make sure the pilgrims do not face any problems and can reach the festival, the Indian Railways has made arrangements such as temporary stops, diversions, and extra facilities. Thus, the pilgrims coming to Prayagraj for Magh Mela 2026 will have their travel easier and more convenient due to these arrangements.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
