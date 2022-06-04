Madurai worker's head severed as rescue operation with earthmover goes awry

Tamil Nadu, Madurai: Satish was employed with a private contractor.

A worker in Tamil Nadu met a tragic end as his coworker tried to rescue him from a caved pit using an earthmover. R Satish from Erode district had slipped and fell into a trench dug up to lay drinking water pipelines at Madurai's Ramamurthy Nagar. His panicked co-workers tried to rescue him with the equipment but decapitated him in the process.

Satish was employed with a private contractor. He had been buried alive as the trench caved in. His co-workers didn't call the police as they should have, taking matters into their own hands. His head was chopped off clean as the earthmover was removing the loose soil.

The Kudal Nagar police have detained three men, including the earthmover operator.

Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the bereaved family.

With inputs from PTI