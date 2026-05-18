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Madrasas not to get financial assistance in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari-led BJP government scraps religion-based schemes

The cabinet decided on Monday to stop religion-based assistance programs under the Madrasa Department and the Information & Cultural Department, noting that current projects will continue through the end of the month and then be phased out.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : May 18, 2026, 05:17 PM IST

Madrasas not to get financial assistance in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari-led BJP government scraps religion-based schemes
Image source: ANI
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Urban Development Minister Agnimitra Paul announced after the second cabinet meeting that West Bengal’s cabinet has cleared Rs 3,000 assistance for women and approved a plan to phase out religiously targeted aid schemes under the Madrasa Department and the Information & Cultural Department.

The cabinet decided on Monday to stop religion-based assistance programs under the Madrasa Department and the Information & Cultural Department, noting that current projects will continue through the end of the month and then be phased out.

While Paul didn’t detail the order, the West Bengal government previously gave Rs 3,000 to imams and Rs 2,000 to purohits. The stipend for imams began in 2012, a year after Mamata Banerjee became CM, while support for Hindu priests started in September 2020, a few months into the COVID-19 lockdown.

Bengal women to get Rs 3000 monthly under new Annapurna Yojana

The cabinet also cleared the “Annapurna Yojana,” which will grant Rs 3,000 to women from June 1, fulfilling a BJP manifesto promise. Women already getting Lakshmi Bhandar benefits will be enrolled automatically, and a new portal will be opened for those outside the current scheme.

Additionally, the government approved free bus travel for women statewide beginning June 1.

Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari conducts first janata darbar after taking office

On Monday, Suvendu held his first janata darbar since assuming office, hearing public complaints and requests at a BJP office in Salt Lake. A party leader told PTI that Adhikari, who took oath as West Bengal’s first BJP chief minister on May 9, plans to conduct these public hearings regularly.

Students were among several people who interacted with the chief minister at the party office. This comes as the West Bengal BJP also showcased what it called key decisions and measures taken by the state’s “double engine” government in its first week from May 9 to May 16.

PTI quoted the party leader as saying the janata darbar format will be held regularly during Adhikari’s tenure. The chief minister listened to multiple representations from attendees at the Salt Lake office session.

Similar public grievance meetings exist in other states. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath holds janata darbars routinely, and former Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also conducted such public hearings while in office.

By conducting his first janata darbar and highlighting the government’s first-week achievements, the BJP indicated that public outreach sessions and early governance moves will be key to its narrative in West Bengal.

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