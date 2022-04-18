Madras High Court suggests MCI ask doctors to display their attempts in clinics

(Image Source: IANS)

In a latest, the Madras High Court has asked the Medical Council of India (MCI) to ask all its certified doctors to display their attempts to clear the exams in the clinics. The purpose behind the Hon'ble Madras High Court's order is to safeguard the patients visiting the clinics for treatment.

The Madras High Court further stated that the number of attempts to be displayed by the doctors in their clinics, so that the patients visiting them can have a look and get to know how the particular doctor is competent to treat them. Justice Vaidyanathan of the Madras High Court said that this has to be done to safeguard the interest of the patients.

Justice S Vaidyanathan also stated that some doctors have become commercial brokers by having nexus with the pharmacists and this will affect the community health drastically in the long run. This is the reason why the Madras High Court has asked MCI to take some necessary actions in this regard.

Well, this is not the first time the Madras High Court has made such a suggestion. Earlier, in 2018 also, the High Court had suggested to the Medical Council of India (MCI) to display number of attempts by doctors in examinations in the website and also in the hospital/clinic concerned so that patients would know the doctor's performance.

"This court has also come across number of attempts availed of by students undergoing the medical course. Hence, the MCI will have to take a decision and ensure that the number of attempts made by doctors will have to be displayed in the website and also in the hospital/clinic concerned, in order to enable patients to know performance of the doctor as a student," the judge had added.

The judge had then made the observation while dismissing a writ petition from S Srisakthish, a third year student of Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences, praying for a directive to the Controller of Examination of the university to issue a fresh marklist by awarding the improved internal assessment marks secured by him in November 2017 examination in Community Medicine as per his representation dated February 15.