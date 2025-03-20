Delivering the landmark judgment, the Madras High Court bench comprising of Justices S M Subramaniam and K Rajasekar, dismissed the appeal made by S Mala, the daughter-in-law of the late S Nagalakshmi.

In an important verdict, that may have far-reaching consequences, Madras High Court has authorised senior citizens to cancel the gift or the settlement deed they might have done in favour of their children or other family members if they do not take care of them properly.

Delivering the landmark judgment, Justices S M Subramaniam and K Rajasekar dismissed the appeal made by S Mala, the daughter-in-law of the late S Nagalakshmi.

Verdict of Madras High Court

In response to an appeal challenging the cancellation of a property settlement deed executed by an elderly woman in favour of her deceased son and his wife, the judges said that she had the right to revoke the deed.

Madras High Court upheld that under section 23(1) of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, the transfer of property made with the expectation of care and maintenance by the transferee can be revoked if the transferee fails to do that duty.

Can senior citizens revoke gift deeds?

The bench said in its judgment, "The love and affection being the consideration, which can be traced out in the settlement deed, would be sufficient to hold that such love and affection is an implied condition that the senior citizen will be taken care of by the beneficiary of the settlement or gift deed."

The bench comprised of Justices S M Subramaniam and K Rajasekar said, "In the present case, the senior citizen, both in her complaint and before the revenue divisional officer (RDO), categorically deposed that she was completely neglected by her son during his lifetime and by her daughter-in-law."

It said further, "The senior citizen has three daughters, but she executed the settlement deed in favour of her only son, denying equal property rights to her daughters. Therefore, it would be a natural expectation that her son and daughter-in-law would take care of her till her lifetime. Such a condition is implied under section 23(1) of the Senior Citizens Act, the decision of the competent authority annulling the settlement deed aligns with the spirit and objectives of the Senior Citizens Act."