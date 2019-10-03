Madras High Court permits welcome banners to be put up for Modi-Xi Summit

Headlines

Asian Games 2023: Historic win in shooting for India as Sift Kaur wins Gold, Ashi Chouksey secures bronze

Amit Sadh says his role in 'thought-provoking' Ghuspaith is inspired by photojournalist Danish Siddiqui | Exclusive

Trevor Noah's show cancelled in Bengaluru due to bad acoustics; netizens react

Dunki not postponing release despite reported clash with Prabhas' Salaar, confirms Shah Rukh Khan: 'Aur kya karoon...'

DNA TV Show: How EAM Jaishankar showed a mirror to Justin Trudeau’s government over Nijjar’s killing

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Asian Games 2023: Historic win in shooting for India as Sift Kaur wins Gold, Ashi Chouksey secures bronze

Amit Sadh says his role in 'thought-provoking' Ghuspaith is inspired by photojournalist Danish Siddiqui | Exclusive

Trevor Noah's show cancelled in Bengaluru due to bad acoustics; netizens react

Benefits of drinking coriander seeds water in morning

8 Natural things that promote hair growth

8 Benefits of consuming fruits in the morning daily

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

EP 3: Kane Williamson | Players to watch out for in the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 | WC'23

25 years of Google: Search engine giant marks its 25th birthday with a SPECIAL doodle

Legendary actor Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Dunki not postponing release despite reported clash with Prabhas' Salaar, confirms Shah Rukh Khan: 'Aur kya karoon...'

Amit Sadh says his role in 'thought-provoking' Ghuspaith is inspired by photojournalist Danish Siddiqui | Exclusive

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer will have special offer of buy 1 get 1 ticket free, here's when, how you can avail of it

HomeIndia

India

Madras High Court permits welcome banners to be put up for Modi-Xi Summit

The informal summit will be held in the Mahabalipuram town over the next weekend.

article-main
Latest News

Sidharth.M.P

Updated: Oct 03, 2019, 03:11 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Madras High Court on Thursday permitted the Tamil Nadu State Government to erect banners from the Chennai airport till Mahabalipuram town (60kms away) to welcome the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping who is to have an informal summit in the Mahabalipuram town over the next weekend. 

The Division Bench of Justice Sathyanarayanan and Justice Seshasayee stated that permission was not required as the ban on flex banners was applicable only to political parties, while also making it clear that the banners must be erected in a manner that does not inconvenience the public. The Court also said that no political parties would be allowed to erect banners.

The State Government in its affidavit submitted to the Madras High Court, on Tuesday, said that all over the state political parties were not permitted to erect banners, but since the Indian Prime Minister and Chinese Head of State are visiting Mahabalipuram during 11th and 12th October for an informal summit, as part of bilateral relations and a goodwill gesture it is customary to erect banners to welcome the dignitaries. 

The State Government mentioned that the Ministry of External Affairs has proposed to put up welcome banners in Chennai City in 14 locations, 9 locations in East Coast Road, 2 locations in Mahabalipuram. Where the State government would erect banners in 5 locations in Chennai, 4 locations in Mahabalipuram and 7 locations in Old Mahabalipuram Road and East Coast Road. “The above welcome banners will be put up from 9th October to 13th October. The welcome banners will be in places as per the specifications mentioned in the existing rules and it would be ensured that these banners would not cause any hindrance to the public. The strictest standards of safety would be maintained.”

The banner culture has been a talking point in Tamil Nadu over the last month, after the tragic death of 23-year old Techie Subhasree, who was run over by a lorry after an illegal banner fell on her, while she was riding her bike. In 2017 the court had banned hoardings and flex boards featuring living persons, however, the banner culture has continued to block pedestrian walkways and arterial roads unabated. In December 2018, the Madras High Court restrained all the political parties in Tamil Nadu from erecting digital banners and hoardings on arterial roads posing a risk to road users and pedestrians, until further orders.

On Wednesday, Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan had appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter, requesting him to put an end to the banner culture, as the Madras High Court is expected to respond Thursday to permissions sought by the State government for erecting banners ahead of the Modi-Xi Jinping informal summit that is to take place over the following weekend in Mahabalipuram(50 km from Chennai). 

Haasan Tweeted, “Honorable @PMOIndia While Thamizh Nadu and Thamizhians are struggling to cope up with the loss of Shubasri’s death, the Thamizh Nadu Government has approached the courts to obtain permission to erect your banners. If you act as a pioneer in taking the first step to put an end to this haphazard banner culture, it will reflect your concern towards the sentiments of Thamizhians, and that in itself will garner you the greatest publicity possible. Jai Hind!”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Ram Temple at Ayodhya to open for devotees before this date

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das calls protecting depositors' money 'sacred duty, like going to temple, masjid or gurdwara'

'One of the pleasures of dealing with China is...': EAM Jaishankar on India-China relations

CBI reaches Imphal to investigate student killings, kidnapings in Manipur

Meet IFS officer Muskan Jindal, who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, secured AIR...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rakshabandhan 2023: Budget-friendly gift ideas for sisters

'Mohabbat ki Dukan': Rahul Gandhi shares beautiful pictures from his Ladakh trip

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares priceless moments with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie in her 'August magic' diaries

Inside photos from Kareena Kapoor's house party with Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, Amrita go viral

Ananya Panday is Suhana Khan’s ‘dreamy girl’ in yellow floral dress, netizens call her ‘sunshine’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE