Madras High Court orders cops to crack down on 'objectionable content' against officials on social media

The Madras High Court has ordered the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police that a special branch be appointed within two months, in every police station, to identify those who spread objectionable and defamatory content against those holding Constitutional posts, high offices and their families.

This comes after the High Court had earlier taken up the bail plea of Marudhachalam, a Chennai resident who was arrested for having posted defamatory, objectionable content about a sitting Judge. However, Marudhachalam was granted bail for having tendered an unconditional apology, besides having agreed to remove the objectionable, defamatory social media post.

Justice Dhandapani had earlier said that, it had become common, rampant practice for social media users to share defamatory content without any evidence against senior officials, those holding constitutional posts and their family members. He had ordered the cyber crime division to explore options, procedures to track and identify those posting such defamatory posts. The judge had ordered the DGP to file a report on the action taken against such individuals who have been responsible for posting objectionable content against those hosting high offices.

“There is no set procedure to deal with the offenders posting objectionable and defamatory content on social media. If this is not dealt with an iron fist, it would cause serious problems in the coming times” Justice Dhandapani said.

He added that the special branch must consist of officials who have experience in dealing with such cases and those who have a considerable expertise in handling such cases of online defamation on social media platforms.

The Court has provided the DGP until March 30th to file a report on the status of the formation of a special branch to deal with such cases.