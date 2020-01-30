Madras High Court orders cops to crack down on 'objectionable content' against officials on social media

Headlines

World Emoji Day 2023: The real meaning of these emojis might shock you

IPS at 21, IAS at 22: Meet Divya Tanwar who cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching

Delhi weather update: Light showers likely in capital today, Yamuna water level drops to 205.52 metres

Swiggy Genie delivery partner flees with Rs 82,999 Apple Watch; here's what happened

Kedarnath Temple bans use of mobile phones, videography, photography; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World Emoji Day 2023: The real meaning of these emojis might shock you

IPS at 21, IAS at 22: Meet Divya Tanwar who cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching

Delhi weather update: Light showers likely in capital today, Yamuna water level drops to 205.52 metres

This 'adult star' has also excelled as a tennis player, did wonders at the age of 15

Weight loss diet: 8 high-protein breakfast options

Virat Kohli's Dressing Room Secrets

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Violent brawl breaks out between family and bouncer over service charge in Spectrum Mall, Noida

A look back at Ajinkya Rahane's top 3 Test knocks vs Australia | Ind vs Aus | WTC 2023 Final

Applauses, Standing Ovations & Autographs: PM Modi's Historic Address to the US Congress

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi roast director as they reject Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's What Jhumka for this song

HomeIndia

India

Madras High Court orders cops to crack down on 'objectionable content' against officials on social media

The Court has provided the DGP until March 30th to file a report on the status of the formation of a special branch to deal with such cases.

article-main
Latest News

Sidharth.M.P

Updated: Jan 30, 2020, 08:58 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Madras High Court has ordered the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police that a special branch be appointed within two months, in every police station, to identify those who spread objectionable and defamatory content against those holding Constitutional posts, high offices and their families. 

This comes after the High Court had earlier taken up the bail plea of Marudhachalam, a Chennai resident who was arrested for having posted defamatory, objectionable content about a sitting Judge. However, Marudhachalam was granted bail for having tendered an unconditional apology, besides having agreed to remove the objectionable, defamatory social media post. 

Justice Dhandapani had earlier said that, it had become common, rampant practice for social media users to share defamatory content without any evidence against senior officials, those holding constitutional posts and their family members. He had ordered the cyber crime division to explore options, procedures to track and identify those posting such defamatory posts. The judge had ordered the DGP to file a report on the action taken against such individuals who have been responsible for posting objectionable content against those hosting high offices.

“There is no set procedure to deal with the offenders posting objectionable and defamatory content on social media. If this is not dealt with an iron fist, it would cause serious problems in the coming times” Justice Dhandapani said. 

He added that the special branch must consist of officials who have experience in dealing with such cases and those who have a considerable expertise in handling such cases of online defamation on social media platforms. 

The Court has provided the DGP until March 30th to file a report on the status of the formation of a special branch to deal with such cases.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Kedarnath Temple bans use of mobile phones, videography, photography; check details

Delhi-NCR news: Several roads opened as Yamuna flood water recedes, check full-list here

Not Dharmendra, Hema Malini was set to marry this man in Chennai, then Sholay star did this

Swiggy Genie delivery partner flees with Rs 82,999 Apple Watch; here's what happened

CUET-UG result 2023 declared: 22,000 candidates scored 100 percentile

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Gandii Baat, Mastram star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold outfits, sexy photos go viral

Cyclone Biparjoy landfall: 22 injured as strong winds, high tides hit Gujarat, pics of devastation

Nia Sharma's drastic transformation: How actress went from being called 'ugliest celeb' to Asia's third sexiest woman

Post Office schemes: Check out 5 government schemes with high interest rates, long term benefits; details

Blackpink’s Jennie dazzles in monochrome dress on her Cannes debut, fans call her ‘princess’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE