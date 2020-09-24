Madras High Court grants 30-day parole to Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Perarivalan

The Madras High Court has granted 30-day parole to Rajiv Gandhi Assassination case convict AG Perarivalan.

A few months ago, his mother Arputhammal had moved the court on humanitarian grounds given their son’s prevailing health conditions and the high risk, at a time when many of his fellow jail inmates were testing COVID-19 positive. His mother had sought 90-day parole for his treatment and given his existing health conditions.

Despite the state having refused to grant parole earlier under the exemption available in prison rules, a Division Bench of Justice N Kirubakaran and Justice P Velmurugan directed the state to grant him parole.

Although Perarivalan was convicted in 1991 on the grounds of having provided two 9-volt batteries which were used in the bomb that killed Rajiv Gandhi, it has been established that he merely procured the batteries without knowing about the conspiracy or what the batteries would be used for. He has been languishing in prison for 29 years and there have been many voices demanding his release.

Earlier, Perarivalan’s counsel had argued that he deserved parole on health grounds, pointing out that the Government’s counter-affidavit too makes mention of the various ailments that the convict is suffering from. However, the State Public Prosecutor had rejected the same saying that prisoners are entitled to leave only once in two years. It was added that Arivu had been last granted parole from November 2019 to January this year.