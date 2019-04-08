Madras HC quashes proceedings of land acquisition for Rs. 10,000cr Chennai-Salem Expressway

The Madras High Court quashed the proceedings of land acquisition for the 8-lane Chennai-Salem Expressway project that was announced in early 2018 by the AIADMK and BJP government. With a projected cost of Rs.10,000crore, this infrastructure project had been a major political issue in the Southern State that goes to polls on April 18th. The project had been facing stiff opposition from farmers, environmentalists.

The proposed 8-lane 277km expressway was aimed at cutting down travel time between Chennai-Salem by a little over two hours and reducing the distance by around 68 kilometers. As per the project report, it was to pass via five districts- Kanchipuram, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri and Salem.

However, the project faced protests from various groups on the grounds that the project could end up utilizing over 7500 acres of land. Some of which includes agricultural land, villages, orchards, and reserve forests. Land acquisition and compensation for the same were major roadblocks. They also were of the opinion that this project would not be necessary as there are three highways currently connecting the state’s capital city with Salem.

While the AIADMK government led by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisami was keen on having this project implemented, the opposition party DMK had stood with the protesters and also said that they were against its implementation. Interestingly, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss was among those who had earlier filed a case against the project. But despite their differences, the PMK in February joined hands with the AIAMDK-BJP alliance in Tamil Nadu ad will be contesting from seven seats.

Speaking to reporters after the verdict this morning, Advocate Kamaraj who represented the farmers said, “this verdict is for the farmers and the public and it would cause a setback for the State government”.

Reacting to the verdict, while campaigning in his constituency Dharmapuri, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss said, “though we are in an alliance with the AIADMK, we are against this project and support the cause of the farmers”.