Madhya Pradesh: Woman killed as shards of steel pierce her body after she covers firecracker with tiffin box

A woman died while she was bursting a sutli bomb (firecracker made of jute twine) by putting a steel tiffin box upside down on it. The 19-year-old woman died after pieces of steel pierced her body. The took place in Karju village in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district on Wednesday, when the victim was bursting crackers outside her house, said Bhaugarh police station in-charge Arvind Singh Rathore.

"The young woman put a steel tiffin box upside down on 'sutli bomb' after lighting it. However, as the cracker burst, it shattered the steel box into pieces and its splinters entered her body, including the stomach," he said. She was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared her dead, he said.

