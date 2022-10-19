Search icon
Madhya Pradesh: Two booked for beating stray dog to death after video of incident goes viral

FIR was registered against two men after a video of the incident went viral on social media, in which they were beating stray dog with sticks.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 10:38 PM IST

A stray dog was allegedly beaten to death by two persons at Indore in Madhya Pradesh, following which a case was registered against them, police said. The first information report (FIR) in this connection was registered after a video of the incident went viral on social media, in which two persons are seen beating the dog with sticks in Abhinandan Nagar Colony located under Hira Nagar police station limits.

Even after the dog died, they didn't stop hitting the animal, it showed. Sub-inspector Kamal Kishore of Hira Nagar police station said, "A case was registered against two unidentified persons on the basis of the viral video. The case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act."

A search is underway for the accused, he said while expressing confidence that they would be arrested soon. Several residents of Abhinandan Nagar locality were contacted to ascertain the identity of these accused, Kishore added.

