Headlines

Rajinikanth heads off to Maldives for short break ahead of Jailer release: See photos

Watch: Pankaj Tripathi shares glimpse of recreating Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s iconic UN speech in Main Atal Hoon

Madhya Pradesh: Video of girl students bathing in govt hostel goes viral, parents file police complaint

Sajid Nadiadwala to make 'biggest action film' Baaghi 4 with Tiger Shroff and A-lister villain: Report

Hot beach dance: Woman's mesmerizing moves in sizzling saree burns internet, watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

PM Modi in Paris: How Rafale M Differ From Indian Air Force Rafale?

Chandrayaan 3: Very Proud Of ISRO Moon Mission's Successful Launch, Says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Rajinikanth heads off to Maldives for short break ahead of Jailer release: See photos

Monsoon superfoods: 10 juices to prevent hair loss

AI imagines Hera Phera 3 as directed by Christopher Nolan

AI reimagines South stars as Vikings characters 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Inspirational journey of BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon who learned English by watching Friends

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

Rs 2,000 Note Out Of Circulation: How to get your money back, step-by-step guide | Explained

Violence in Manipur escalates; mob tries to vandalise BJP leaders' houses, arson on streets

PM Modi Talks About Historic Chandrayaan 3 Mission In Paris, Says Reverse Counting Has Started

Watch: Pankaj Tripathi shares glimpse of recreating Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s iconic UN speech in Main Atal Hoon

Sajid Nadiadwala to make 'biggest action film' Baaghi 4 with Tiger Shroff and A-lister villain: Report

Falaq Naazz’s mother Kehekshan on Abhishek Malhan’s brother Nischay roasting their family: ‘Isse pata chalta hai...'

HomeIndia

India

Madhya Pradesh: Video of girl students bathing in govt hostel goes viral, parents file police complaint

Video of minor girls bathing sparks outrage in Madhya Pradesh.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 01:23 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A distressing case has come to light in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district. A video showing minor girls bathing in a government hospital is being widely circulated on social media, sparking outrage. The disturbing video shows the girls bathing in the open. According to reports, the warden of the government hostel and her husband are being accused of making this video without consent and circulating it on the internet.

The incident took place in the Pathria town of the district. Students of Classes 10, 11, 12 reside in the government hostel. The viral video has sparked condemnation from all quarters of the society. 

The district administration of Damoh has formed a committee to investigate the matter. The family members of the victim also approached the police chief of the district and registered a separate complaint. 

The SP Rakesh Kumar Singh has directed the police to register an FIR in the case. The Patharia Thana police have registered the complaint. 

The officer said that prima facie, the panel found the allegations to be true. He said the police will soon file a case in this regard.

Read more: Delhi weather update: National capital on 'yellow' alert, moderate rain expected today

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Not Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, this unknown film is Bollywood debut of Vijay Sethupathi

How to open SBI PPF account online, step-by-step guide

Guatemala adventure: Woman eats volcano-cooked pizza, video goes viral

Tamannaah Bhatia unites with John Abraham ‘for a very special role’ in Nikkhil Advani’s directorial, Vedaa: See post

Kaala Paani: Ashutosh Gowariker to make OTT debut — But not as a director or producer: Details inside

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Inspirational journey of BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon who learned English by watching Friends

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE