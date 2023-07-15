Madhya Pradesh: Video of girl students bathing in govt hostel goes viral, parents file police complaint

Video of minor girls bathing sparks outrage in Madhya Pradesh.

A distressing case has come to light in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district. A video showing minor girls bathing in a government hospital is being widely circulated on social media, sparking outrage. The disturbing video shows the girls bathing in the open. According to reports, the warden of the government hostel and her husband are being accused of making this video without consent and circulating it on the internet.

The incident took place in the Pathria town of the district. Students of Classes 10, 11, 12 reside in the government hostel. The viral video has sparked condemnation from all quarters of the society.

The district administration of Damoh has formed a committee to investigate the matter. The family members of the victim also approached the police chief of the district and registered a separate complaint.

The SP Rakesh Kumar Singh has directed the police to register an FIR in the case. The Patharia Thana police have registered the complaint.

The officer said that prima facie, the panel found the allegations to be true. He said the police will soon file a case in this regard.

Read more: Delhi weather update: National capital on 'yellow' alert, moderate rain expected today