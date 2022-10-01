Madhya Pradesh urban body polls results: BJP wins 417 seats, including 4 in Kamal Nath bastion; AAP makes its mark

AAP in Madhya Pradesh (File)

The Aam Aadmi Party opened its electoral account in Madhya Pradesh by winning seven municipal corporators' posts in the state's Singrauli district. Among the regional parties, it won the most seats followed by GGP (6) and BSP (3). The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won over half the seats (417), whereas Congress won 240 and independent candidates won 131.

Around 814 posts of corporators in 46 urban bodies went to polls that saw a voter turnout of 72 percent. The overall seat share of the BJP was a whopping 51 percent.

The party also dented former Chief Minister Kamal Nath's bastion Chhindwara where the BJP won four out of six seats. It was a dismal performance on the seat where Congress could retain only 2 seats.

Kamal Nath had been the chief minister for only eighteen months after the 2018 general elections as Jyotiraaditya Scindia engineered a rebellion leading to the fall of the former's government. Scindia later joined the BJP and became the Union Minister for Civil Aviation.

In the Sausar local body of Chhindwara, Congress even failed to open its account -- BJP won 14 out of 15 seats, IANS reported.

The districts where polls were held include Anuppur, Umaria, Dindori, Mandla, Sagar, Singrauli, Shahdol, Balaghat, Seoni, Chhindwara, Betul, Raisen, Khandwa, Khargone, Alirajpur, Burhanpur, Jhabua and Ratlam.