Madhya Pradesh urban body polls 2022 live updates: Counting begins, Congress gives BJP close fight in Satna

Madhya Pradesh urban body polls 2022 live updates (File photo)

MP urban body elections 2022: The fate of BJP and Congress remains in the fray as counting for the second phase of urban body elections, including five Municipal Corporations, in Madhya Pradesh began early on Wednesday as was scheduled by the state election commission (SEC).

Besides the five Municipal Corporations, the results for 40 other Municipalities and 169 Nagar Parishads, will also be announced on the day. The counting of votes started at 9 a.m. The voting for the second and final phase of civic body polls was held on July 13. According to the State Election Commission, 72.10 percent of voters exercised their franchise across 43 districts.

According to the most recent trends, BJP and Congress are giving each other a tough fight in several municipal councils, including the Nagod and Amarpatan municipal councils. Apart from the main two oppositions, BSP also seems to remain in the fight, gathering one or two seats in each Parishad.

Here is the current seat count for MP urban local body polls 2022 –

Nagod Municipal Council

BJP - 5

Congress - 6

BSP - 3

Independent - 3

Amarpatan Municipal Council

BJP- 6

Congress – 8

BSP – 1

Ramnagar Municipal Council

BJP - 9

Congress - 5

Independent - 1

Kotar Municipal Council

BJP - 10

Congress - 1

BSP - 1

Independent - 3

The five municipal corporations where polling was conducted in the second phase and the counting is underway are -- Morena, Rewa, Katni, Dewas, and Ratlam. Madhya Pradesh has a total of 16 Municipal Corporations across 52 districts. The elections for the 11 Municipal Corporations were held in the first phase and the result was announced on July 17.

(With IANS inputs)

