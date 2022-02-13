Madhya Pradesh: Underground tunnel in Narmada Valley collapses, several feared trapped

An underground tunnel, which was currently under construction as part of the Narmada valley project, has collapsed in the Katni district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday and several workers are feared trapped in the debris of the collapse.

Authorities and emergency services reached the spot and started conducting rescue operations to help those who are trapped in the tunnel. As many as five workers have been rescued from the tunnel and were sent to the hospital, while it is believed that four more are still trapped.

Rescue operations are currently underway to help the four workers trapped in the debris of the tunnel. The rescue operations are being supervised by the SP and collector of the district, while the SDRF Katni and Jabalpur teams have arrived on the spot.

The authorities have commenced the process of making a ratchet to rescue the trapped workers. It is expected that the trapped workers will be out in the next few hours.

कटनी जिले के स्लीमनाबाद में नहर के निर्माण कार्य के दौरान श्रमिकों के दबने के समाचार से दु:ख हुआ।



यह राहत की बात है कि 9 में से 3 श्रमिकों को सकुशल बाहर निकाल लिया गया है। राहत और बचाव कार्य जारी है। https://t.co/ICfmjW2zU0 — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) February 12, 2022

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also taken note of the incident. He further said that he has discussed the matter and rescue operation with the Collector of Katni over the phone.

In a tweet, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, “Sad to hear the news about several workers being trapped in the underground tunnel construction site. Relieved that 3 out of the 9 workers have been rescued. Rescue operations are still underway.”