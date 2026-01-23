FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Madhya Pradesh: Communal clash erupts in Ujjain’s Tarana, Section 144 imposed

Communal violence broke out in Tarana town of Ujjain district after stone pelting, leading to arson and looting. Section 144 imposed, police deployed to restore order.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Jan 23, 2026, 06:51 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Communal clash erupts in Ujjain’s Tarana, Section 144 imposed
Communal Clash in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.
What began as an incident of stone pelting quickly snowballed into a communal clash in Tarana town of Ujjain district in the state of Madhya Pradesh. It was followed by arson, looting, and vandalizing of vehicles and shops. The district administration imposed Section 144 and deployed additional police personnel to control the mob and bring the situation under control. Ujjain is the home district of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav.  

Talking to media persons, Ujjain SP Pradeep Sharma said that around 15 people have been taken into custody for violating the social harmony. He claimed that the situation is under control, as heavy deployment has been put in place across the town. Communal tension began to escalate on Thursday as the incoming Saraswati Puja coincided with the Friday Namaz prayer. The trouble erupted after a quarrel broke out between  Sohel Thakur (Bundela), the city secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and a youth identified as Ishaan Mirza in Sukhla Gali, opposite the Bade Ram Mandir in Tarana. Mirza and his accomplices allegedly attacked Thakur, who sustained serious head injuries.

Buses vandalized, shops set on fire

Around a dozen buses were vandalized as the anti-social elements from the two communities fought a pitched battle. It is alleged that some miscreants set the scrap shop owned by former Municipal Corporator Azad Khan on fire. A large number of police personnel were deployed, and the situation was brought under control. However, violence resumed on Friday after a large number of activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal staged a protest at the police station demanding immediate arrest and strict action against those who allegedly attacked Thakur. They protesters recited Hanuman Chalisa in the police station premises.

City Qadi urges peace

Meanwhile, City Qazi Safiullah said that peace should prevail in the city. He also said that the administration will take strict action against those found guilty. On the other hand, MLA Mahesh Parmar reached Tarana. He talked to police officials and appealed for peace.If media reports are to be believed, a large number of people came from Takiya Gali and vandalized many houses in New Bakhal. Reacting to this, some people from the other community came out to the streets in anger and staged a protest. Some women joined them as they came out of their homes carrying weapons. A place of worship located in the same lane was also vandalised. A crowd gathered at the spot and raised religious slogans. 
Heavy police deployment has been put in place across the city, and police personnel are continuously patrolling the area, keeping a close watch on sensitive locations. The police have appealed to the people to  maintain peace and informed them that those responsible for the attack had been arrested.

 

