Madhya Pradesh: Communal clash erupts in Ujjain’s Tarana, Section 144 imposed

INDIA
Communal violence broke out in Tarana town of Ujjain district after stone pelting, leading to arson and looting. Section 144 imposed, police deployed to restore order.
What began as an incident of stone pelting quickly snowballed into a communal clash in Tarana town of Ujjain district in the state of Madhya Pradesh. It was followed by arson, looting, and vandalizing of vehicles and shops. The district administration imposed Section 144 and deployed additional police personnel to control the mob and bring the situation under control. Ujjain is the home district of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav.
Talking to media persons, Ujjain SP Pradeep Sharma said that around 15 people have been taken into custody for violating the social harmony. He claimed that the situation is under control, as heavy deployment has been put in place across the town. Communal tension began to escalate on Thursday as the incoming Saraswati Puja coincided with the Friday Namaz prayer. The trouble erupted after a quarrel broke out between Sohel Thakur (Bundela), the city secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, and a youth identified as Ishaan Mirza in Sukhla Gali, opposite the Bade Ram Mandir in Tarana. Mirza and his accomplices allegedly attacked Thakur, who sustained serious head injuries.
Around a dozen buses were vandalized as the anti-social elements from the two communities fought a pitched battle. It is alleged that some miscreants set the scrap shop owned by former Municipal Corporator Azad Khan on fire. A large number of police personnel were deployed, and the situation was brought under control. However, violence resumed on Friday after a large number of activists of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal staged a protest at the police station demanding immediate arrest and strict action against those who allegedly attacked Thakur. They protesters recited Hanuman Chalisa in the police station premises.