Madhya Pradesh: Two killed after truck runs over pedestrians in Indore, catches fire

Police said the driver was highly inebriated and lost control of the vehicle, which led to this accident.

Indore news: At least two people have been killed and nine injured when an out-of-control truck ran over several pedestrians in Indore on Monday night and later caught fire, a police officer said. The incident took place on Kalani Nagar Road. Additional Police Commissioner Amit Singh said, "Initial inputs suggest two people died on the spot and two others were injured". Singh added that the truck driver was arrested after the accident and was being questioned.

Police said the driver was highly inebriated and lost control of the vehicle, which led to this accident. DCP Zone-1 Krishna Lalchandani said, "A bike also came under its grip and was dragged along. So far, two people have died. Nine people are injured, including three who are seriously injured. Prima facie, it seems that the front part of the truck caught fire after the bike came under it. The truck driver is in police custody and has been sent for medical examination..."

#WATCH | Indore, Madhya Pradesh: Two people died, 9 injured after a truck driver hit several people on Kalani Nagar Road in Indore pic.twitter.com/Hp5OCu6X7E — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2025

