Madhya Pradesh: Two held in connection with assault against Army officers, their female friends

Harry Potter series casting begins, producers welcome inclusive casting for play Harry, Ron, Hermione

Meet woman who announced divorce on Instagram, turned heartbreak into business, her famous father is...

Malaika Arora’s father’s surname sparks curiosity among fans, real reason why he used Mehta, not Arora

Madhya Pradesh: Two held in connection with assault against Army officers, their female friends

India

Madhya Pradesh: Two held in connection with assault against Army officers, their female friends

The Indore police have arrested two accused in connection with the assault against young army officers and their female friends.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Sep 12, 2024, 02:20 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Two held in connection with assault against Army officers, their female friends
Indore Rural SP Hitika Vasal. (Photo/ANI)
Police have arrested two people in connection with the assault on two young Army officers and their female friends in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, police said.

Young Army officers of Military Headquarters of Warfare (Mhow) Infantry School, along with their friends was assaulted by 7-8 unknown assailants and one of their two women friends was allegedly sexually assualted, states the FIR.

Indore Rural SP Hitika Vasal told ANI that 10 police teams conducted investigations and identified six accused. Two of them have been arrested, and efforts are underway to arrest the remaining four.

"10 police teams carried out investigations and police identified six named accused. 2 of them have been arrested. Efforts are underway to nab the remaining 4, they will be caught at the earliest," she told ANI.

SP Hitika Vasal told ANI that the incident occurred at the Army firing range in Indore on Wednesday. SP Vasal also said that the complainant said that their female friend was taken to a corner and they heard her screams, which made them suspect that something untoward had happened to her.

"Police received information yesterday that 4 people visited Army firing range late at night. An incident of two people being thrashed occurred there. The 2 others were told to bring Rs 10 lakhs. The complainant said that their female friend was taken to a corner and then he heard her screams. The complainant suspects that something untoward must have happened to her. A police team reached the spot immediately and upon spotting them, the accused escaped," she said.

SP Vasal stated that the women's statements have not yet been recorded. Once recorded, further action will be taken. Further information is awaited.

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI. 

 

