Madhya Pradesh transfers police dogs at CM Kamal Nath's residence

After statewide transfers of police officials, the Kamal Nath-led Congress government has also sought to transfer the police dogs across Madhya Pradesh. A total of 48 sniffer, narco as well as tracker dogs from the 23rd regiment of PTS dogs have been transferred along with their handlers.

The list of transferred dogs also includes the dogs at the CM's official residence. According to the new transfers, Nath's house will be guarded by a sniffer dog named Duffy. The eight-year-old Duffy belongs to Nath's home district, Chhindwara. As a result, the dogs Rima and Jaya who were serving the CM's house for the last two years were transferred to some other place as they grew old. In addition to Duffy, two more sniffer dogs were deployed, Sikandar from Hoshangabad and Renu from Betul.

Such large-scale transfer of police dogs has raised a lot of eyebrows, especially in the political circles. The opposition launched an all-out tweet offensive against these transfers. BJP's Rameshwar Sharma tweeted, "The Congress government is insensitive. They should have atleast spared the dogs. Kamal Nath's government can even transfer the earth and sky if they get enough money for it."

However, Congress issued a clarification. According to Media Department's Abhay Dubey, "The BJP is doing politics over this. The dogs have been transferred because the dogs and their handlers live together till the end. This also facilitates their communication during the investigation of a crime."

Duffy & Sikandar

CM Kamal Nath’s official residence will now be guarded by Duffy, Renu and Sikandar

Eight-year-old Duffy belongs to Nath’s home district Chhindwara, said official sources

The BJP has slammed the Congress for such a large-scale transfer of police dogs

