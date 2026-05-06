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Madhya Pradesh Tragedy : Family feud turns violent in Gwalior; one dead, three injured

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Madhya Pradesh Tragedy : Family feud turns violent in Gwalior; one dead, three injured

The incident began when a youth from the Kushwah family closed his shop shutter and the Baghel family accused him of staring at their house. This led to a verbal altercation and later the issue escalated further.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : May 06, 2026, 06:06 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh Tragedy : Family feud turns violent in Gwalior; one dead, three injured
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A dispute between two families in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district turned violent, escalating into a firing incident that left one person dead and three others injured, a police officer said on Wednesday.

What exactly happened?

The incident occurred in Khureri village under the jurisdiction of Badagaon police post of Murar police station in the district between the Baghel family and the Kushwah family on Tuesday late evening. The incident began when a youth from the Kushwah family closed his shop shutter and the Baghel family accused him of staring at their house. This led to a verbal altercation and later the issue escalated further.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP, Murar) Atul Soni said that the Kushwaha family stated that there was a long-standing dispute between the families, since they purchased a plot there and other the family was continuously pressurising over not building a house on that plot and also had previous altercations. Due to this old enmity, the firing incident happened.

"Yesterday, we received information regarding a firing incident that occurred between two factions, the Baghel family and the Kushwah family in Khureri village under the jurisdiction of Badagaon police post of Murar police station in the district. The dispute began when a youth from the Kushwaha family closed his shop's shutter and the Baghel family accused him of staring at their house, leading to an argument," said Atul Soni, City Superintendent of Police (CSP, Murar).

CCTV footage captures incident

The conflict escalated from a physical fight with bricks, stones, and sticks to gunfire. Some people from the Baghel family fired gunshots from the roof during the incident, resulting in one person dead while three injured, the officer said.

"The police have recovered CCTV footage from the spot that confirmed the firing incident. In the meantime, an eldest family member of the Kushwaha family, Ramesh Kushwaha (50) died due to a shot in the chest while his wife and two children sustained injuries. They were referred to a trauma center and undergoing treatment," CSP Soni said.

He added that on the other hand, the accused side was absconding, putting locks at their houses. Two teams were deployed to search them and they would be arrested at earliest. The weapon is yet to be recovered and will be confiscated once the accused get arrested.

Investigation underway

Upon questioning the locals, it came to light that around 10-15 rounds were fired. Currently, a police force is stationed at the spot, providing security to the Kushwaha family and efforts are on to nab the accused, he added.

(With ANI inputs)

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