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Madhya Pradesh: 3 arrested for gang-raping 21-year-old woman in Gwalior

According to the police, the incident took place in May this year, when the accused allegedly entered the woman's house and sexually assaulted her.

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Updated : Aug 25, 2026, 05:50 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: 3 arrested for gang-raping 21-year-old woman in Gwalior
The FIR was registered on August 23 under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
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An incident of alleged gangrape has been reported in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, in which a 21-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by four men, following which police have arrested three of them, an official said on Tuesday. According to the police, the incident took place in May this year, when the accused allegedly entered the woman's house and assaulted her. The accused also threatened the victim's mother, pointing a rifle at her if she spoke about the matter anywhere.

After three months, the victim gathered courage and approached the Bhitarwar police station to register a case against the accused. The FIR was registered on August 23 under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). "This is an incident reported under Bhitarwar police station limits, in which a young woman was allegedly subjected to gang rape. A case has been registered under the relevant BNS section pertaining to gang rape. There are four accused in the case, of whom three have been arrested by Bhitarwar Police. The remaining accused will also be arrested soon," said Gagan Hanumat, SDOP Bhitarwar.

On the allegation that the woman's mother was threatened at gunpoint, the officer said, "The accused threatened her mother at gunpoint, saying that if she raised her voice or informed anyone about the incident, they would shoot and kill her." "The incident took place in May this year, and the woman approached the police in August to get the case registered. She stated that the accused were threatening and intimidating her," the SDOP said. He added that three accused were arrested, while one other accused remained and would be arrested soon. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency ANI).

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