Madhya Pradesh: Three dead bodies found inside well in Rajgarh's Mana village

Three men lost their lives in Madhya Pradesh as a result of failure of the same scheme for which the administration received praise in Delhi. The failure of the government's tap water project, which caused outrage among locals, allegedly led to the death of three men whose corpses were discovered in a well in Rajgarh district's Mana village. As per official, locals claim that the deceased belonged to the Dalit community and were members of the same family.

The three persons had gone into the 30-foot-deep well in Mana village to clean it wherein all three of them drowned or suffocated to death.

The flagship scheme of the MP government, the Nal Jal Yojana, also known as the Jal Jeevan Mission, is being blamed for the deaths in Madhya Pradesh. The same scheme received appreciation from both the state's residents and those in Delhi. The village, where three bodies were discovered in a well, has 3,000 residents and about 150 homes,

The government's plan to supply water to every home in this village has been implemented, however, the water has not yet reached the homes through taps. This is the reason why people have wells in their homes.

Since India's independence, this prominent village in Rajgarh has been experiencing a drinking water shortage. Omprakash Ahirwar (30), Kantaprasad Ahirwar (30), and Vishnu Ahirwar (24) have been named as the three fatalities. Homes in the village are experiencing the water problem and tackling it by digging wells.

The villagers blame the government for the deaths of the three individuals. They claim that if the Jal Jeevan Mission had been implemented in the community, none of the three deaths would have occurred as homes would have had access to taps under the government's program.

Ramesh Contractor, who lost his nephew as a result of the water shortage, said that three other family members would not have perished if there had been water.

