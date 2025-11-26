FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
From Deepti Sharma to Harleen Deol: Five Indian players set to trigger major bidding wars at WPL 2026 auction

Madhya Pradesh: Students stage protest at VIT Campus in Sehore after jaundice outbreak due to 'poor quality food, water'

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari OTT release date: When, where to watch Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer romantic comedy

WPL auction 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch Women's Premier League auction live on TV, online?

Cricketers Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma join investors in Swaraj Suiting's Rs 1030000000 preferential issue

India hits back at Pakistan over Ram Temple flag hoisting comment, MEA asks Islamabad to...

Nita Ambani ditches exquisite saree for easy-breezy co-ord set at former cricketer Jhulan Goswami's birthday at Antilia, watch

Ahmedabad confirmed as host for 2030 Commonwealth Games; event returns to India for historic centenary edition

GRAP III restrictions revoked, what's allowed in Delhi-NCR? Check details

Alarm bells ringing for China? How may India's rare earth scheme be game-changer?

Madhya Pradesh: Students stage protest at VIT Campus in Sehore after jaundice outbreak due to 'poor quality food, water'

Students staged a protest at Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), College of Engineering, located in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore, allegedly over having problems with the quality of water and food at the college hostel.

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Nov 26, 2025, 09:05 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Students stage protest at VIT Campus in Sehore after jaundice outbreak due to 'poor quality food, water'
Image credit: X
Students staged a protest at Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), College of Engineering, located in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore, allegedly over having problems with the quality of water and food at the college hostel. According to reports, the students marked their protest late Tuesday night, which later turned violent, resulting in vandalism of college property and setting vehicles on fire.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ashta, Nitin Kumar Tale told reporters, "The students had problems with the quality of food and water, as a result of which students held some agitation. There were some rumours of death due to jaundice, but there is nothing like that, as we have been informed by the professors in this regard. We are working to resolve the children's problems. We are also collecting samples of food and water here so that whatever shortcomings there are can be fulfilled."

Meanwhile, the state Congress chief, Jitu Patwari, expressed concern over the incident, saying the state government should conduct a detailed investigation into the matter and punish those found guilty.

"An incident at VIT college has come to light, which is a matter of concern for Madhya Pradesh. The state government, especially the education department and health department, should look into the matter if students are getting poor-quality food and water in hostels. Students are dying due to poor quality water and food; it is unimaginable insensitivity," Patwari said.

The Congress leader added that the Chief Minister should wake up and, instead of targeting Congress or the opposition, he should discharge his duty. Conduct a thorough investigation into the VIT college incident and take action against those found guilty of the matter.

On the other hand, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said that the district administration took cognisance of the matter, reached the campus and was collecting information about the chaos. If the college administration mismanaged students, the district administration would take action against them.

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

