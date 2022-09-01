Search icon
Madhya Pradesh shocker: Newborn baby's head found in Jabalpur market, police launch probe

Police stated the two body parts they recovered from the market have been sent to the morgue at a government hospital.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 03:35 PM IST

Image for representation

A newborn baby's head and one of its hands were discovered at a market in the Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, police said. The official further said that the police are thoroughly investigating the incident.

Sanitary workers of the government-run Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College & Hospital on Wednesday spotted the body parts lying partially wrapped in a cloth in the market located near the hospital and alerted police, City Superintendent of Police Tushar Singh told PTI.

He stated the police had searched but had not found the other remains.

According to him, the morgue at the government hospital is where the two remains recovered in the market have been taken.

(With inputs from PTI)

