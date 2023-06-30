Search icon
Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man booked for unnatural sex with cow in Bhopal

The alleged incident took place in Bhopal's Hanumanganj police station area on Tuesday and a video of the heinous act went viral on social media.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 02:05 PM IST

The police in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal have registered a case against an unidentified man for allegedly having unnatural sex with a cow, an official said on Friday. The alleged incident took place in Hanumanganj police station area on Tuesday and a video of the heinous act went viral on social media, prompting some Hindutva activists to approach the police with a complaint, Mangalwara police station in-charge Sandeep Pawar said.

A case under section 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and a case diary has been sent to Hanumanganj police station for further probe, he said. Terming the incident as highly condemnable and unfortunate, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said "like we treat earth as our mother, we consider cows also as our mother. It is an evil thing."

A case has been registered and the accused, though not yet identified, will be nabbed within 24 hours and stern action will be taken against him to set an example for others, Mishra told reporters.

