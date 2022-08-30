Search icon
Madhya Pradesh shocker: Accused rapes victim again after release on bail, arrested

The accused came out of jail just last week after being arrested on September 23 last year on the charge of raping and threatening the minor girl.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 11:06 AM IST

Police said on Tuesday that a 26-year-old man allegedly raped a minor victim again after being released on bail following an arrest for the same offence committed earlier in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district.

The accused is a resident of Khatkari village and came out of jail just last week after being arrested on September 23 last year on the charge of raping and threatening the minor girl, Additional Superintendent of Police Vivek Lal said. 

Last Friday, the man abducted the girl when she was going for some household work. He then took her to a deserted place where he allegedly threatened and raped her, the official said.

Following a complaint by the girl's family, the accused was arrested the next day and a local court sent him to jail, he said. The accused was booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

(This story will be updated when more details come to light)

