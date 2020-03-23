Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Singh Chouhan likely to take oath as Chief Minister today

Veteran leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Shivraj Singh Chouhan is likely to take his oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on Monday, days after the resignation of a number of MLAs from the Kamal Nath-led Congress government led to its downfall.

According to a PTI report, the saffron camp, which is all set to form a government in Madhya Pradesh, will meet on Monday evening to elect its legislature party leader. It is being hinted by BJP leaders that Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the frontrunner for the post of the Chief Minister, although other names, such as of former state minister Narottam Mishra, who played a key role in dislodging the Nath government, and Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, are also doing the rounds.

If Chouhan is elected for the post, he will take his oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh for the fourth time.

BJP leaders said the party needs to choose a leader and stake claim quickly as the state urgently requires a functional government in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier on Saturday, the 22 rebel Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh, including all six former cabinet ministers, joined the BJP in the presence of party chief JP Nadda and turncoat leader Jyotiraditya Scindia at Nadda's residence. These are the legislators whose resignations led to the fall of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state.

After Kamal Nath resigned as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on March 20 claimed that his party was not in the game to form or topple the state government and asked the Congress to do self-introspection to analyse what gave rise to such a situation.

After tendering his resignation, Kamal Nath stated that the recent turn of events in the state adds a new chapter in the weakening of democratic principles. He made the announcement at a press conference in Bhopal hours ahead of the scheduled floor test on Friday. 22 Congress MLAs tendered their resignation after Jyotiraditya Scindia, a prominent face of the Congress, resigned and joined the BJP.

Earlier in March, Scindia resigned from the Congress and joined the BJP. In his resignation letter to Congress` interim President Sonia Gandhi, Scindia wrote, "While my aim and purpose remain the same as it has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party." He had even accused his former party of living in denial.