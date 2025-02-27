With MoUs worth Rs 30.77 Lakh Crore and a clear focus on industrial development, GIS 2025 has solidified Madhya Pradesh’s place as a key investment hub. The summit highlighted the state’s potential for sustainable economic growth and innovation, setting the stage for continued progress.

Madhya Pradesh has made a resounding impact on the global economic stage by securing MoUs worth Rs 30.77 Lakh Crore during the Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025. Held in Bhopal and inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on 24th February, the summit marked a significant turning point for the state as it positions itself as a leading global business destination.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, GIS 2025 attracted more than 25,000 registrations and over 100 foreign delegates from more than 60 countries. The event was a clear indication of the growing global interest in Madhya Pradesh’s economic potential. Partner countries such as Canada, Italy, Japan, and Russia further emphasized the state’s increasing global recognition.

The presence of industrial titans like Shri Gautam Adani (Adani Group), Shri Pawan Goenka (Garaj Industries), Shri Baba Kalyani (Bharat Forge), and Shri Rahul Awasthi (Sun Pharmaceuticals) underscored Madhya Pradesh’s growing industrial significance. These business leaders’ participation illustrated the state’s emerging role as a prime investment destination for both national and international corporations.

A major contributor to this industrial momentum has been the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation Ltd. (MPIDC). The MPIDC has played a pivotal role in shaping the state’s infrastructure and facilitating investment opportunities, making Madhya Pradesh an increasingly attractive place for business expansion. The corporation’s efforts have been crucial in laying the foundation for the state’s long-term industrial growth.

At GIS 2025, over 70 one-on-one meetings were held between industry leaders and representatives from top companies such as Godrej Group, Piramal, and Aditya Birla Group. These meetings focused on discussing investment proposals, streamlining policies, and establishing long-term business relationships to ensure sustained growth.

An exciting innovation at the summit was the AI-powered business matchmaking tool, which enhanced the efficiency of over 600 B2G (Business-to-Government) and 5,000 B2B (Business-to-Business) meetings. This tool ensured that business interactions were more streamlined and productive, connecting the right partners and boosting the chances of successful partnerships.

In addition to business interactions, the summit featured 10 thematic sessions that focused on key areas such as renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and green hydrogen. These sessions underscored Madhya Pradesh’s strategy to diversify its industrial base and focus on sustainable, emerging sectors that will drive its future growth.

Furthermore, the NRI Madhya Pradesh Summit was an integral part of GIS 2025, with over 500 NRIs returning to engage with the state. They shared investment proposals and pledged their continued support for the state’s growth, further strengthening the state’s ties with the global diaspora.

With MoUs worth Rs 30.77 Lakh Crore and a clear focus on industrial development, GIS 2025 has solidified Madhya Pradesh’s place as a key investment hub. The summit highlighted the state’s potential for sustainable economic growth and innovation, setting the stage for continued progress in the years to come.

Disclaimer- (This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)