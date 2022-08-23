Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Madhya Pradesh rains: Red alert sounded in 39 districts, CM Chouhan appeals to follow official instructions

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has appealed to people to follow the administration's instructions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 07:00 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh rains: Red alert sounded in 39 districts, CM Chouhan appeals to follow official instructions
File Photo

On Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded a red alert for heavy rainfall in 39 districts of Madhya Pradesh including Bhopal, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Ratlam, Neemuch, and Mandsaur. 

On Monday, the state recorded over 1,500 mm of rainfall with strong winds in the past 24 hours. A cruise in Upper lake submerged into water due to strong winds yesterday in Bhopal. The waves of the lake were seen rising up to 20 feet.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has appealed to people to follow the administration's instructions.

READ | Not here to become CM, says Manish Sisodia as war of words intensifies after his 'BJP offer to split AAP' claim

"In Madhya Pradesh, continuous heavy rain continues for the last two days. Incessant rain is occurring in many districts including Bhopal, Guna, Raisen, Sagar, and Jabalpur. All the district administrations of the state have been instructed to remain alert in heavy rains. The situation is under control during heavy rains in the state," Chouhan said.

IMD also informed that a deep depression over the Central parts of Madhya Pradesh and adjoining south Uttar Pradesh has weakened into a depression. The IMD said the depression would continue to move west-north-westwards across north Madhya Pradesh and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 24 hours.

READ | 'Congress unanimously in favour of Rahul Gandhi as party president': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

The department also predicted moderate rainfall to take place in twelve districts including Indore, Gwalior, Dhar, and Khargone. 

Earlier on Saturday, the IMD reported that rain occurred in large parts of the state on Saturday. Guna district received 44.0 mm of rain between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. Umaria district in eastern Madhya Pradesh received 86.9 mm of rain in the last 24 hours, which ended at 8.30 am. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CGBSE Class 10, 12 supplementary result 2022 DECLARED at cgbse.nic.in: How to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.