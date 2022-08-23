Madhya Pradesh rains: Red alert sounded in 39 districts, CM Chouhan appeals to follow official instructions

File Photo

On Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded a red alert for heavy rainfall in 39 districts of Madhya Pradesh including Bhopal, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Ratlam, Neemuch, and Mandsaur.

On Monday, the state recorded over 1,500 mm of rainfall with strong winds in the past 24 hours. A cruise in Upper lake submerged into water due to strong winds yesterday in Bhopal. The waves of the lake were seen rising up to 20 feet.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has appealed to people to follow the administration's instructions.

"In Madhya Pradesh, continuous heavy rain continues for the last two days. Incessant rain is occurring in many districts including Bhopal, Guna, Raisen, Sagar, and Jabalpur. All the district administrations of the state have been instructed to remain alert in heavy rains. The situation is under control during heavy rains in the state," Chouhan said.

IMD also informed that a deep depression over the Central parts of Madhya Pradesh and adjoining south Uttar Pradesh has weakened into a depression. The IMD said the depression would continue to move west-north-westwards across north Madhya Pradesh and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 24 hours.

The department also predicted moderate rainfall to take place in twelve districts including Indore, Gwalior, Dhar, and Khargone.

Earlier on Saturday, the IMD reported that rain occurred in large parts of the state on Saturday. Guna district received 44.0 mm of rain between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. Umaria district in eastern Madhya Pradesh received 86.9 mm of rain in the last 24 hours, which ended at 8.30 am.