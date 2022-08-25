Search icon
Madhya Pradesh rains: IMD predicts heavy rains over next 2-3 days, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviews situation

Madhya Pradesh, which has received 28% more rainfall than normal so far this season, is expected to receive another spell of showers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 01:05 PM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains over the eastern part of Madhya Pradesh over the next 2-3 days. 

IMD scientist SN Sahu said, "Due to turf line coming from Jaipur and Gwalior, circulation has been created over the Bay of Bengal, rain is expected not in the western parts, but in the eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh. Also, the frequency will increase in the coming days. So, heavy rain activity is expected in the coming days. It will remain for the coming 2-3 days." 

Regarding rain, 27 mm of rain was reported in Panchmarhi, 10.2 mm in Rewa, 5.4 mm in Bairagarh, and 30.8 mm in Umaria. So, currently, low pressure is not expected, but it maybe it can happen in a few days", Sahu further said. 

The IMD scientist also said that currently, a flood-like situation is not expected in Gwalior and Jaipur. "As of now, flood is not expected, but if some more rain happens over the logged water there, it might look like a flood-type situation, but flood as of now is not expected," the scientist said.

On Thursday, Madhya Pradesh, which has received 28 percent more rainfall than normal so far this season, is expected to receive another spell of showers in the next 24 to 48 hours, a MeT department official said.

The power supply had also been disrupted in various places, including the state capital Bhopal. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan conducted an aerial survey and also visited some of the flood-affected areas by boat.

