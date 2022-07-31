MP ragging horror: Backs against wall, seniors slap students in Ratlam Medical College in shocking viral video

Representational image

In another shocking incident emerging from Madhya Pradesh, a viral video showed instances of ragging from inside a medical college in Ratlam. The video shows students standing with their backs against the wall, while another group physically assaults them.

This is the second incident of horrific ragging being reported from a medical college in Madhya Pradesh, which students and parents increase the pressure on authorities to crack down on college administrations over strictness on anti-ragging norms.

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, a group of students can be seen standing in a line with their backs against the wall and their heads bowed down. After a few seconds, another student, allegedly a senior, can be seen going along the line and slapping the juniors across their face.

The video has allegedly emerged from the Ratlam Government Medical College in Madhya Pradesh, and the college authorities have already suspended seven students who were involved in the ragging of juniors in the institute.

This shocking incident comes just weeks after several students from the MGM medical college in Indore, Madhya Pradesh highlighted several instances of ragging, where they were forced to perform “unnatural sexual acts” and “abuse women”.

According to the first-year students of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College in Indore, their seniors forced them to “have sex with pillows” and misbehave with their female classmates. These incidents came to light after a student filed a complaint with the Anti-Ragging helpline of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

“Juniors were also forced to slap each other and were beaten by the seniors when they failed to do so. Mobile phones were also kept away from them in the flats so that nothing could be recorded. Seniors also made comments on the body, figure, and skin color of girl students of the junior batch. Such activities are traumatizing and made them mentally unstable due to which they are getting suicidal thoughts as well,” the complaint reads.

