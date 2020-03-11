Headlines

Madhya Pradesh political crisis: Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of destablising govt

Taking to microblogging website Twitter, Rahul Gandhi asked the Centre to slash petrol prices to under Rs 60 per litre as global crude prices have fallen.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 11, 2020, 12:42 PM IST

In his first public reaction on the political drama in Madhya Pradesh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi of destablising the government in the state.

The reaction comes a day after senior politician Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from Congress, saying that he was unable to serve the people from within the party. Along with Scindia, 22 MLAs who are considered close to him submitted their resignation to state governor Lalji Tandon. Speculations are that Scindia will join the BJP today.

Taking to microblogging website Twitter, Rahul Gandhi asked the Centre to slash petrol prices to under Rs 60 per litre as global crude prices have fallen.

"Hey @PMOIndia , while you were busy destabilising an elected Congress Govt, you may have missed noticing the 35% crash in global oil prices. Could you please pass on the benefit to Indians by slashing #petrol prices to under 60₹ per litre? Will help boost the stalled economy," tweeted Rahul.

Gandhi, however, refused to speak with the media as he made his way to attend the Budget Session of Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, veteran Congress leader Digvijay Singh denied reports that Scindia was sidelined by the party. "No question he was not at all sidelined. In fact, please ask any Congress Leader from MP particularly from Gwalior Chambal Division and you would come to know nothing moved in this area without his consent in the last 16 months. Sad. But I wish him well under ModiShah Tutelage!" Singh tweeted.

Congress has maintained that it will prove its majority in the Assembly and complete the full five-year term.

