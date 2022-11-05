Madhya Pradesh: Police arrest private school teacher for allegedly molesting minor girls in Ujjain

Girls alerted the school administration to the teacher's wrongdoings, but the administration ignored them and covered it up.

On Saturday, a private school teacher was detained for allegedly molesting female students at the school in the Tarana neighbourhood of Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, according to the official. The girl students are reportedly between the ages of 12 and 14 and are studying in classes from 7 to 9. They alert the school administration to the teacher's wrongdoings, but the administration ignored them and covered it up.

The girl then informed their family that their teacher had previously molested them in class and had touched them. The parents arrived at the school and caused an uproar after becoming outraged. Additionally, the parents threw rocks at the school. Later, they arrived at the Tarana police station and reported the teacher.

In response to the complaint, a case was filed against the instructor under sections 354, 354(D) of the IPC and sections 5, 6 of the POCSO act, according to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Akash Bhuria. The suspect was detained by the police, and an investigation was underway. Furthermore, a charge against the administration of the institution is being examined at.

According to Bhuria, appropriate action would be taken against any further teachers who may have been involved in any violations.

(With inputs from ANI)