Madhya Pradesh, Panna: Bear kills couple on their way back from temple, eats bodies for 5 hours

In a tragic incident, a couple was killed by a bear on Sunday morning when they were returning from a temple. The wild animal devoured them for five hours before it was tranquilised and captured.

The couple, identified as Mukesh Thakur, 50, and Indira Thakur, 45, had gone to a temple to pray in the Khermai area at 6.30 am. Divisional Forest Officer Gaurav Sharma said when the staff reached the spot, the bear was eating the corpses part by part for some time.

"We informed Panna Tiger Reserve teams as well. The bear was caught post tranquilisation and the bodies of the couple have been recovered. The animal will not be released in the forest and we plan to send it to some zoo in another city," he added.

He said the victims' family will receive a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh.

The family of the victims' said the police and the forest department team arrived at the spot 3 hours late.

With inputs from PTI