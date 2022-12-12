Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Madhya Pradesh: More than 9,000 persons arrested in one night in combing operation

Madhya Pradesh: 17,000 personnel were deployed in the operation which was conducted with the aim of maintaining security, peace and law and order.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 10:25 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: More than 9,000 persons arrested in one night in combing operation
Madhya Pradesh: More than 9,000 persons arrested in one night in combing operation (Represenational image)

Madhya Pradesh: More than 9,000 persons with offences against their names have been held in a combing operation conducted in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday across Madhya Pradesh, police officials said.

The operation, in which more than 17,000 personnel were deployed, was conducted with the aim of maintaining security, peace as well as law and order by ensuring the arrest of absconding criminals, execution of permanent and arrest warrants and checking of criminals who were externed from one district to another, an official release said.

It said officials of the ranks of additional director generals of various zones, deputy inspector generals, superintendents of police and other ranks took part, leading to the arrest of 9,000 criminals, some of whom were on the run.

These include about 6,000 criminals against whom arrest warrants were pending, 2,600 permanent warrants, about 100 absconding persons and 200 carrying rewards, it said. More than 1,000 history-sheeters externed from various districts were also monitored, the official release added.

READ | Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway to cut Mumbai, Nagpur travel time by half: 5 points

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kylie Jenner shows off her curves in sexy bikini, photos go viral
Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor THESE top B-town celebs moms whose maternity style is on point
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: TWS earbuds from OnePlus, Oppo, Boat and others under Rs 2,500
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul sets internet on fire with her sensational hot reels
Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn-Kajol give couple goals at Drishyam 2 premiere, Nora Fatehi looks hot in saree
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 541 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.