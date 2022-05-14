Madhya Pradesh: Mob burns car driver alive after accident in Alirajpur

Madhya Pradesh: A case has been registered against unidentified people. (Representational)

Bhopal: In a shocking incident, a car driver in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur was burnt alive by an irate mob following an accident that led to the death of a six-year-old girl. The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district on Friday night.

According to reports, the pick-up truck had crushed to death a girl named Kanji at Barjhar crossing. After the accident, a mob set fire to the vehicle and threw the driver Magan Singh, 43, into the blaze.

Superintendent of Police Sakharam Sengar told the news agency PTI that the mob thrashed Magan Singh, set the vehicle on fire, and later threw him into the burning car. The badly burnt driver was rushed to a hospital in Gujarat's Dahod but he died on Saturday.

A case has been registered against unidentified people. Investigation is on.