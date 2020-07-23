Madhya Pradesh minister tests positive for COVID-19, lockdown in Bhopal from tomorrow

Madhya Pradesh minister Arvind Singh Bhadoria was admitted to the Chirayu Medical College and Hospital in Bhopal on Wednesday night after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The minister had attended a cabinet meeting the day before and also the funeral of Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and several other dignitaries were also present at the funeral in Lucknow.

Bhadoria on Thursday released a video from the hospital where he was admitted. In the video, he said that he got tested for the virus after suffering from a sore throat.

"I do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 at the moment. I had a sore throat yesterday so got myself tested. I request all the people who have come in contact with me in the last few days to get tested, there is no need to panic," he said in the clip.

He further urged people to follow the COVID-19 guidelines prescribed by the government and to take care of themselves and their loved ones.

Madhya Pradesh has recorded a total of 24,095 COVID-19 cases, including 7,082 active cases and 16,257 recoveries. So far, 756 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported from the state.

On Wednesday, the Madhya Pradesh government announced that lockdown will be imposed in Bhopal for 10 days beginning July 24.

The lockdown will come into effect at 8 pm on July 24.

"In view of the COVID-19 situation and keeping the well-being of citizens in mind, we have decided to impose lockdown for 10 days from 8 pm on July 24," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

"During this period, the supply of essential commodities including fruits and vegetables, medicines, milk will continue uninterrupted. I request you to follow all the rules, take care," he said.

(With ANI inputs)