Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Madhya Pradesh: Maulvi arrested for molesting 5-year-old in Khandwa

A maulvi was detained for allegedly abusing a 5-year-old girl at a madrasa in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh's Zakaria Masjid.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 07:04 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Maulvi arrested for molesting 5-year-old in Khandwa
Madhya Pradesh: Maulvi arrested for molesting 5-year-old in Khandwa | Photo: File

A maulvi was arrested for allegedly molesting a 5-year-old girl at a madrasa located in Zakaria Masjid of Khanshawali, in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, an official said on Friday. The incident came to the fore after the victim felt chest pain.

One of the relatives of the victim told media persons that when the girl felt the pain, the family members asked her about what happened. Following this, she informed her family members about the matter that the maulvi who teaches in the madrasa inside the mosque used to molest her.

After that, the family members immediately rushed to the Moghat police station and lodged a complaint against the accused Maulvi. Moghat police station in-charge Ishwar Singh Chouhan said that acting on the complaint, the police registered a case into the matter under section 354 of IPC and POCSO act. The police arrested the accused, Maulvi Abdul Samad and presented before the court, Chouhan added.

READ | Viral video: Fire in Bengaluru-bound IndiGo plane during take off at Delhi airport

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Diwali 2022: Here are 5 financial gift ideas to give to your family, friends this festive season
Amitabh Bachchan Diwali bash: Abhishek, Aishwarya welcome Karan Johar, Anupam Kher, Gauri Khan for celebrations
Delhi's air quality: Capital breathes cleanest air in two years
ICC T20 World Cup: Know the players who orchestrated Namibia’s win over SL
Adipurush: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Om Raut visit Ram Temple before teaser launch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Viral video: Fire in Bengaluru-bound IndiGo plane during take off at Delhi airport
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.