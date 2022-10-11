Madhya Pradesh: Man lays electric wire to kill wife, mother-in-law dies instead

Headlines

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Will rain play spoilsport in Barbados? Check weather forecast

Gen-Z watches Koyla: Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit’s action film is no less than a headache

On Sanjay Dutt's 64th birthday, makers of Vijay's Leo unveiled actor's badass look; impressed netizens call it 'epic'

India Couture Week 2023: Ranbir Kapoor makes heads turn as he walks in lungi pants for Kunal Rawal show

Will Harmanpreet Kaur be able to play the Asian Games 2023 after ICC's punishment? Check details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Will rain play spoilsport in Barbados? Check weather forecast

Gen-Z watches Koyla: Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit’s action film is no less than a headache

On Sanjay Dutt's 64th birthday, makers of Vijay's Leo unveiled actor's badass look; impressed netizens call it 'epic'

क्या आप जानते हैं इन जानी-मानी कंपनियों का पुराना नाम?

AI imagines Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, other Oppenheimer cast in Indian wedding 

ITR भरने की लास्ट डेट हो रही खत्म, जल्द भरें

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure

Rocky aur Rani shines on box office, Taali teaser out, Oppenheimer and Barbie | E Wrap, July 29

Anurag Thakur slams opposition delegation's visit to Manipur, says 'Will they visit West Bengal?'

MPs from opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A reach Manipur to access ground reality, visit relief camps

Gen-Z watches Koyla: Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit’s action film is no less than a headache

On Sanjay Dutt's 64th birthday, makers of Vijay's Leo unveiled actor's badass look; impressed netizens call it 'epic'

Kangana Ranaut as Barbie, Hrithik Roshan as Ken; deepfake AI trailer of Margot Robbie's film leaves netizens impressed

HomeIndia

India

Madhya Pradesh: Man lays electric wire to kill wife, mother-in-law dies instead

Madhya Pradesh: The man was a habitual drinker and this often led to quarrels with his wife, police said.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 05:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A man laid an electric wire on an iron door to allegedly kill his wife, but his 55-year-old mother-in-law came in contact with the door and died of electrocution, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Saikheda village in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district on Monday. The man was a habitual drinker and this often led to quarrels with his wife, Kotwali police station in-charge Apaala Singh said.

On Sunday night, the couple again had a fight over the issue after which the wife went to her mother’s home, the official said. Singh said an initial investigation revealed the man, angry over his wife leaving home, went to his in-laws’ house where he connected the main entry door made of iron with an electric wire to allegedly kill his wife.

READ | PM Modi to inaugurate Mahakal Lok today: Know interesting facts about the Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor

However, his mother-in-law came in contact with the door and died on the spot, the official said. After the incident, the man fled from the spot. The police said that efforts are on to nab him. A case was registered against the absconding accused under relevant provisions, the police added.

(With inputs from PTI)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Post Office Schemes: From Kisan Vikas Patra to NSE, try these government schemes to double your money

Bank holiday in August 2023: Banks to remain closed for 14 days this month, check full list

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP of playing with 'women's respect' for 'greed for power', shares video

Viral video: Jaw-dropping face-off between leopard and sloth bear stuns internet

Meet CEO of Rs 640000 crore firm, earned Rs 65 lakh daily, not Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella; met PM Modi to discuss...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

Janhvi Kapoor shares candid, sexy pics in new photo dump, fans drool over her hourglass figure

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE