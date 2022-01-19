Madhya Pradesh: Man kills wife’s alleged rapist using explosives

In a shocking turn of events in Madhya Pradesh, a 32-year-old man has been arrested for killing a person in his village using explosives. This incident took place in the Ratlam district of the state, and was part of a plan to avenge the alleged gang rape of his wife.

The police said that the perpetrator had planned this attack for the person who was the suspected rapist of his wife. The man was arrested by the police, along with two other villagers, Bhanwar Lal and Dinesh, who were the alleged rapists of his wife.

As quoted by Hindustan Times, Ratlam superintendent of police Gaurav Tiwari said, “On January 4, villager Lal Singh was killed in an explosion which had taken place near a tube well on his agricultural land. The forensic science expert informed that the explosion took place due to gelatin rods and detonator.”

The police superintendent further added, “In the investigation, it was found that a similar kind of explosion took place in August at the tube well of former sarpanch Bhanwar Lal, but he sustained minor injuries in the incident.”

HT further quoted Tiwari as saying, “Police found a family missing from the village after the incident (blast that killed Lal Singh). Police detained the man and his family members from Mandsaur on January 7. During interrogation, the man confessed his crime and also informed that he was taking revenge of gang rape of his wife.”

The perpetrator of the explosion, while registering his statement with the police, said, “In July this year, Lal Singh, Bhawarlal and Dinesh entered his house and raped his wife. He tried to stop them but they beat him up. Later, the accused threatened him with dire consequences. The man didn’t report the matter to the police but decided to take revenge.”

SP Tiwari further said that the accused in the case learned how to assembly a bomb using the internet. The accused first used the technique on the tube well of Bhanwarlal but he sustained minor injuries in the explosion, and later used gelatin rods to attack Lal Singh.

Investigations in the matter are currently underway, and the Ratlam police are also investigating the role of the gang rape victim in this incident.