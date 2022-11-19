Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Madhya Pradesh man gets father killed for insurance money

Madhya Pradesh: The police examined the CCTV footage of the area and concluded that he was murdered.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 03:57 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh man gets father killed for insurance money
Madhya Pradesh: The police have also arrested two others for the crime. (File)

In a shocking incident, in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district, a man hired contract killers to murder his own father. He did this to get his father's insurance money, police said on Saturday. The man had gone to a police station saying his 52-year-old father died after being hit by a vehicle. 

The police examined the CCTV footage of the area and concluded that he was murdered. The man has been arrested. 

On the day of the crime, the man informed the contract killers that his father had left for the morning walk. 

The police later arrested one Karan Shinde from Pune who told them the victim's son had promised to pay Rs 2.5 lakh for the murder of the man.

The man later confessed that he hired the killers to get Rs 10 lakh as the insurance sum.

Also read: Man slits woman's throat in resort room; posts video with dead body on social media, says 'Babu, we'll meet in heaven'

The police have also arrested two others for the crime.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
Kriti Sanon poses in front of Eiffel Tower, Disneyland on her French family vacation, see viral photos
Taimur, Abram get medal from Shah Rukh Khan at Taekwondo match
Meet Mahatma Gandhi's namesake, the 30-year-old footballer plying his trade in Brazil
ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Top 5 impactful players who will miss the tournament due to injury
Speed Reads
More
First-image
J-K: Three Army jawans die due to avalanche in Kupwara's Machil sector
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.