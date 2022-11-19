Madhya Pradesh man gets father killed for insurance money

Madhya Pradesh: The police have also arrested two others for the crime. (File)

In a shocking incident, in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district, a man hired contract killers to murder his own father. He did this to get his father's insurance money, police said on Saturday. The man had gone to a police station saying his 52-year-old father died after being hit by a vehicle.

The police examined the CCTV footage of the area and concluded that he was murdered. The man has been arrested.

On the day of the crime, the man informed the contract killers that his father had left for the morning walk.

The police later arrested one Karan Shinde from Pune who told them the victim's son had promised to pay Rs 2.5 lakh for the murder of the man.

The man later confessed that he hired the killers to get Rs 10 lakh as the insurance sum.

The police have also arrested two others for the crime.