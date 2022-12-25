Search icon
Madhya Pradesh: Man mercilessly beats girlfriend after she asks him to marry her, video surfaces

Madhya Pradesh: The victim has lodged a complaint against the person who shot and circulated the video.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 03:22 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Man mercilessly beats girlfriend after she asks him to marry her, video surfaces (Photos: Screengrab from the viral video)

A man in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district mercilessly thrashed her 19-year-old girlfriend after she asked him to marry her, police said. A video of the incident, which took place on Wednesday, has surfaced on social media wherein the man can be seen kicking and thrashing the girl.

The police have registered a case against the accused. According to preliminary information, the man in the video is a resident of Dhera village in Mauganj area, police said. The victim and the accused were in a relationship and a dispute occurred between them, following which he beat her up, it added.

In the video, the woman is seen asking the accused to marry her. The man initially gets irritated and then proceeds to kick and slap her repeatedly in the face.

(Warning! Disturbing video)

Victim refuses to lodge a complaint

The victim had come to the police station to inform about the incident, but she refused to lodge a complaint. The accused was detained under section 151 (disturbing public peace) of the IPC and later released, an official said.

However, when the video of the attack surfaced, a case under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused, who is absconding, he said.

The victim has lodged a complaint against the person who shot and circulated the video and a case has been registered under Information Technology (IT) Act, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)

