Madhya Pradesh: Male teacher, woman teacher transferred for having 'closeness'

Two teachers from a government school in MP's Chhindwara were transferred after students complained about their closeness and ending classes early.

Two teachers of a government middle school in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district have been transferred after students alleged they were too close to each other during school hours. The incident was reported from a government middle school in Beech Bahri village, about 70 km from the district headquarters.

What students alleged

Students said that the two teachers frequently ended classes early and spent time together in class during a public hearing at the Chhindwara collectorate. The District Collector instructed Assistant Commissioner Satyendra Singh Markam of the Tribal Affairs Department to look into the allegation and take appropriate action. A committee was established to investigate the claims.

Officer of Block Education OP Joshi said the inquiry committee considered the complaint. Both teachers were immediately dismissed from the school after the investigation. To prevent disruptions to the school's academic program, we have appointed new guest teachers. The regular instructor and the visiting female teacher have been moved to two different schools, according to officials.

Also read: Maharashtra RTO cracks down on taxi drivers failing Marathi test, issues show-cause notice with 1-month deadline

Teachers deny allegations

Both educators have refuted the accusations and claimed to have been defamed. According to the guest female teacher, there was another applicant on the waiting list for the guest teacher position. She said that the complaint was staged to have her fired so the other applicant could be hired. Officials say the decision to transfer was made to preserve a suitable learning environment in the school, based on the inquiry findings. They stated that if more action is required, it will be taken.