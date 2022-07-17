MP Local Body Election Results 2022 Latest Updates: BJP retains 7 posts of mayors, Congress bags 3

MP Local Body Election Results: Under the first-phase, polling was held in 11 municipal corporations, 36 nagar palikas, 86 nagar parishads on July 6.

Out of 11 municipal corporations, BJP has won seven seats, Congress three, while the third entrant, AAP, bagged the mayoral post in Singrauli.

However, BJP lost key mayoral posts in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Chhindwara and Singrauli to opposition Congress and AAP.

The BJP has won the post of mayor in six municipal corporations - Burhanpur, Satna, Khandwa, Sagar, Indore, Ujjain, and Bhopal, while the Congress in Chhindwara, Gwalior and Jabalpur and the AAP in Singrauli. In 36 nagar palikas, the BJP has won 27, Congress four and Independents five.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the BJP has won over 80 per cent of seats in the nagar panchayat and nagar parishad polls and also performed very well in the 11 municipal corporations.

The counting of votes for the first phase of local urban body polls in Madhya Pradesh, including municipal corporations of Bhopal and Indore, was held on Sunday.

Under the first-phase, polling was held in 11 municipal corporations, 36 nagar palikas and 86 nagar parishads on July 6. Elections were held for the posts of mayor and corporators in these local bodies spread in 44 districts of the state.

Here are the latest updates on Madhya Pradesh Local Body Election Results 2022:

Municipal corporation election results -- Of the 11 municipal corporations, BJP has won five seats while Congress bags two seats. AAP has won in Singrauli.

Jagat Bahadur Singh 'Annu' (Congress) - Jabalpur

Vikram Ahake (Congress) - Chhindwara

Rani Aggarwal (AAP) - Singrauli

Sangeeta Tiwari (BJP) - Sagar

Madhuri Patel (BJP) - Burhanpur

Malti Rai (BJP) - Bhopal

Shobha Sikarwar (Congress) - Gwalior

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulates winning candidates

Balaghat Zila Panchayat Results 2022

INC : 14

BJP : 06

IND : 06

GGP : 01

MP Local Body Phase I Election Results -- List of Winners

Bhopal: Malti Rai (BJP)

Indore: Pushy Mitra Bhargava (BJP)

Sagar: Sangita Tiwari (BJP)

Chhindwara: Anand Dhurve (BJP)

Gwalior: Shobha Sikarwar (Congress)

Ujjain: Mahesh Parmar (Congress)

Jabalpur: Jagat Bahadur Singh (Congress)

Burhanpur: Shahnaz Ismail Ansari (Congress)

Badauni Nagar Panchayat (Datia): BJP wins all 15 wards

21-year-old political science student become youngest sarpanch, wins from Sarekhon Gram Panchayat of Vidisha -- “I defeated BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma’s nephew by 12 votes. I am a political science student, had come home after covid. My mother was a sarpanch, this kept me connected with people,” Anil Yadav told news agency ANI.

Early trends suggest BJP leading in Indore, Gwalior, Mandsaur, Khandwa, Burhanpur and Satna.

Mandsaur Municipality -- Out of the 40 seats, the BJP bagged 29, Congress eight while the remaining three went to Independents.

Orchha Municipal Council Results -- Check ward-wise winners' list:

Ward number 1 – BJP

Ward number 2 – Anil Yadav (BJP)

Ward number 3 – Geeta Kushwaha (BJP)

Ward number 5 – Raghavendra Singh Jadaun (AAP)

Ward number 6 – Shishupal Rajput (Congress)

Ward number 8 – Rampal Rai (BJP)

Ward number 9– Kamlesh Rajak (Independent)

Ward number 10 – Ramkunwar Parihar (Congress)

Ward number 11 – Ravindra Rawat (Congress)

Ward number 12 – Meera Damodar Kewat (BJP)

Ward number 13 – Sonu Kada (BJP)

Ward number 14 – Shyamlal Kushwaha (BJP)

Ward number 15 – Anil Yadav (Independent)

Sehore Municipality -- BJP bags 24 out of 35 wards

The opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh has set up a special control room for the announcement of poll results in 11 municipal corporations and also arranged a helicopter for state unit chief Kamal Nath to rush to any city from where irregularities are reported.

The ruling BJP laughed it off claiming Nath was just using the polls as a ploy to fly around, and that the results would anyway bring him "down to earth". The local bodies elections in the state for 413 municipalities, including 16 Nagar Palika Nigam, 99 Nagar Palika Parishad and 298 Nagar Parishad were held in two phases on July 6 and July 13.