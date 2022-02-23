Madhya Pradesh lifts all Covid-induced restrictions, know what new order says

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 23, 2022, 10:01 AM IST

Amid decline in Covid-19 cases, the Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday withdrew all pandemic-induced restrictions. However, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked people to not lower their guards. The state government further urged citizens to continue wearing masks and follow social distancing norms.

"The situation of coronavirus infection in the state is under control now. COVID-19 positivity rate has come down to less than 1 per cent. Keeping these circumstances in view, night curfew is being lifted from today midnight," CM office tweeted on Tuesday. The state government in December had imposed the night curfew amid a rise in cases due to the Omicron.

What new order says

Night curfew to contain the spread of the Covid-19 virus was lifted from Tuesday night.

At least one ward in each hospital should be kept vacant for Covid-19 patients.

Ventilators must be constantly maintained so that they can be used as and when needed.

Maintenance of oxygen concentrators and oxygen lines should continue in hospitals.

Health officials to ensure better utilisation of facilities and infrastructure enhanced to tackle pandemic.

Cleanliness and repair work in hospitals be done on time. Special care be taken for cleanliness.

All other pandemic curbs imposed in the state have already been withdrawn.

Precautions to be taken

People must adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour despite the withdrawal of curbs.

People should not be 'careless' while celebrating Holi, Rangpanchami and other upcoming festivals.

The state government urged citizens to continue wearing masks and follow social distancing norms.