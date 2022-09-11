Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Maharashtra: Missing teen YouTuber 'Bindass Kavya' found inside train coach in MP

A 16-year-old YouTuber went missing from Aurangabad and was found in MP.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 04:34 PM IST

Maharashtra: Missing teen YouTuber 'Bindass Kavya' found inside train coach in MP
Photo: PTI

A 16-year-old YouTuber girl was found in a train coach at Itarsi railway station in Madhya Pradesh, after being reported missing from Aurangabad in Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday.

The Government Railway Police received information that the teenager, having 44 lakh subscribers on her YouTube channel 'Bindass Kavya', had left home after being scolded by her parents, Itarsi GRP's sub-inspector Vibhendu Vyanktesh Tandia said.

The GRP found her in a sleeper coach of the Kushinagar Express coming from Bhusawal on Saturday and later handed her over to her family, he said.

After getting information about the girl going missing from Chhaoni police station limits in Aurangabad, the GRP intensified checking in trains arriving at the Itarsi railway station, located about 500 km from the Maharashtra district.

During the checking of trains on the basis of the girl's photographs, the GRP found her in the train coach, he said.

Her parents were informed and they reached Itarsi late Saturday night. The GRP then handed over the girl to her family, he added.

(With inputs from PTI) 

Read: Sidhu Moosewala murder: All six shooters among 23 accused arrested, Lawrence Bishnoi ordered recce of Salman Khan

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, to Rohman Shawl, list of men Aarya actress dated
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida: Video of woman slapping security guard multiples times goes viral, second incident in a month
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.